Korn Announce Summer 2024 European Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Korn has announced a short run of European tour dates for the summer of 2024.The band will be performing in Greece, Austria, Germany and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: kornofficial.com. The news about this upcoming tour follows back in September where Korn’s guitarist Brian “Head” Welch mentioned that fans can expect to hear new music from the band next year. Welch also went on to say that there will likely be “a celebration” of the 30 anniversary of Korn’s debut album in 2024.

Welch officially returned to Korn in 2013, one year after joining the band onstage at the Carolina Rebellion festival in Rockingham, North Carolina to perform the song “Blind.” Both the guitarist and Korn‘s bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

Arvizu also announced in June 2021 that he would sit out Korn’s tour in order to “heal” after “falling back” on some of his “bad habits.” The bassist has since been replaced on the road by Suicidal Tendencies’s bassist Roberto “Ra” Díaz. Released in February 2022, Korn’s latest album Requiem, was produced by Chris Collier and the band. The. album entered Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart at number one and The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10,2022 tracking week

Korn Tour Dates

7/22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival

7/25 – Plovidiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival

7/29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air

7/30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

8/1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

8/14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

8/15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

8/18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert

8/19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

