‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shares Vibrant New DJO Single “Figure You Out”

On Friday, August 26, Djo released their latest single “Figure You Out,” from their upcoming album Decide, set to be released on Friday, September 16. Djo is the musical project of actor, producer, singer-songwriter Joe Keery, best known for his role in ‘Stranger Things’.

“Figure You Out” has an upbeat and aesthetic sound, with lyrics about understanding and feelings. The lyrics combined with the synth music is enough to pull at the emotions while listening.

Decide was created with musician and engineer Adam Thein throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and recorded at Sound Factory in Los Angeles, California. The album features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. Keery’s sonic ambitions take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality. This album features a spellbinding collage of snaky pop hooks, neon melodies, and deeply personal singer-songwriter lyricism. Decide melds high-tech song-craft with quick wit, irrepressible spirit, and an impressive breadth of vision that showcases glowing synths and big beats over trippy guitars.

Djo has been doing performances throughout 2022, playing songs off of Decide, as well as his preview album TWENTY TWENTY. Djo has performed at Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and more festivals and shows.

Stream “Figure You Out” here.

Pre-order Decide here.

Decide track list is as follows:

1) Runner

2) Gloom

3) Half Life

4) Fool

5) On and On

6) End of Beginning

7) I Want Your Video

8) Climax

9) Change

10) Is That All It Takes

11) Go For It

12) Figure You Out

13) Slither