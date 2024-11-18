The Damned Announces North and South American 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

The Damned at The Belasco Theater

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado



This year, the Damned have been touring with ‘80s musicians Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Grey. The Damned’s tour is in celebration of the classic well-loved music of the ‘80s. That tour with The Damned was Rat Scabies’ first time playing music in America in 35 years! The Damned are extending their tour, as new dates to this tour, taking place in 2025, have recently been announced.

The band has confirmed that they will travel throughout North America and South America during 2025. Their 2025 North American shows will be supported by the OG British punk band The Adverts. There will also be support from The Bellrays. According to BrooklynVegan, they will be kicking off these 2025 tour dates in Jersey City on May 1st, at White Eagle Hall.

Tickets for The Damned’s 2025 North and South American tour dates go on sale for any customer to purchase, this upcoming Friday, November 22nd at 10 am local time. Tickets can be bought through Ticketmaster.

According to Blabbermouth, The Damned has been quite busy! Along with this huge tour, they released their 12th studio album Darkadelic last year. Their recent album release came 47 years after their debut album, Damned Damned Damned came out. Darkadelic was very successful, as it made its way into the Top 10 on the UK albums chart.

Tour Dates:

11/26/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

11/27/24 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

11/29/24 – Seraing, Belgium – OM

12/1/24 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre

12/4/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom – NX Newcastle

12/5/24 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom

12/6/24 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy

12/8/24 – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds

12/9/24 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City

12/10/24 – Wolverhampton, United Kingdom – Wolverhampton Civic Hall

12/12/24 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Bristol Beacon

12/13/24 – Southampton, United Kingdom – Southampton Guildhall

12/14/24 – Eastbourne, United Kingdom – Winter Garden

12/16/24 – Cambridge, United Kingdom – Cambridge Corn Exchange

12/18/24 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse

12/19/24 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse

3/7/25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Cine Joia

3/8/25 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

3/9/25 – Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminski

3/11/25 – Barranco, Peru – Centro de Convenciones Barranco

3/13/25 – Santiago, Chile – Blondie

3/15/25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Teatro Flores

5/1/25 – Jersey City, NJ, United States – White Eagle Hall

5/2/25 – Washington, DC, United States – 9:30 Club

5/3/25 – Philadelphia, PA, United States – Union Transfer

5/5/25 – Cleveland, OH, United States – TBA

5/6/25 – Detroit, MI, United States – The Majestic Theatre

5/7/25 – Columbus, OH, United States – The Bluestone

5/9/25 – Nashville, TN, United States – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/10/25 – Atlanta, GA, United States – The Masquerade (Heaven)

5/12/25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL, United States – House of Blues Orlando

5/13/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States – Revolution Live

5/14/25 – St Petersburg, FL, United States – Jannus Live

5/16/25 – New Orleans, LA, United States – The Civic Theatre

5/17/25 – Austin, TX, United States – Radio/East

5/18/25 – Dallas, TX, United States – Granada Theater

5/20/25 – Houston, TX, United States – House of Blues Houston

5/21/25 – San Antonio, TX, United States – Paper Tiger

5/23/25 – Phoenix, AZ, United States – The Van Buren

5/24/25 – San Diego, CA, United States – The Observatory North Park

5/30/25 – Berkeley, CA, United States – The UC Theatre

5/31/25 – Sacramento, CA, United States – Ace Of Spades