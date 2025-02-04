DEVO Announce Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 8:31 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, DEVO are continuing the farewell tour with a new North American run that stretches from May through August. DEVO: 50 Years of De-Evolution… Continued! tour kicks off in Philadelphia on May 1, and will also stop in Brooklyn, Boston, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati. DEVO will make festival appearances at Kilby Block Party and Cruel World along the way.

A Live Nation presale for select dates will be on Wednesday, February 5, by using the access code DUET. The general on sale will Friday, February 7, through Ticketmaster.

According to consequence.net, prior to the tour, DEVO are set to play SNL: The Homecoming Concert on February 14, at Radio City Music Hall alongside Lady Gaga, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Bad Bunny and other acts.

In other news, co-founder and vocalist Mark Mothersbaugh recently revealed he makes $1 million per year from making the theme for MTV’s Ridiculousness, which is a reworking of the group’s song “Uncontrollable Urge.”

DEVO: 50 Years of De-Evolution… Continued! Tour Dates

2/14 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

5/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

5/3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

5/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/11 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

5/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/17 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Festival 2025

6/18 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

6/20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

6/24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

6/28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

6/30 – Toronto, ON – History

7/19-20 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown 2025

7/21 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

8/29 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

* = SNL: The Homecoming Concert

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance