Suki Waterhouse Shares Catchy New Single “Blackout Drunk”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, musician Suki Waterhouse shares a new single titled “Blackout Drunk,” a standout from Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which is her forthcoming 18 track double album. “Blackout Drunk” intoxicates with its swinging handclap-laden bounce, woozy riffing, doo-wop harmonies and chantable chorus.

The blistering new bop was produced by Fred Ball and Hazey Eyes, with the album’s executive producer Eli Hirsch, and writers Suki, Ball, and Natalie Findlay. The new visualizer is by filmmaker and animator Callum Scott-Dyson, who directed Suki’s “My Fun” and “Faded” visuals.

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin will be available on Friday, September 13 on CD, two LP, CS, and DSPs from Sub Pop. For the LP preorders visit megamart.subpop.com.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer