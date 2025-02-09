Punk In The Park Announces 2025 Portland Lineup Including Descendents, Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi and More

Home News Lauren Rettig February 9th, 2025 - 5:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

A month after releasing the lineup for this year’s festivities in Arizona, Punk In The Park has announced that they will be debuting in Portland, Oregon on June 28 at Waterfront Park, offering a full day of music from punk rock legends along with craft beer tasting. The music lineup for Punk In The Park Portland includes a headlining set from punk rock legends Descendents as part of an all-star punk rock lineup also featuring Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug, Swingin’ Utters and more.

Descendents make their return to the Punk In The Park stage this year, wielding a new collaborative EP with Circle Jerks that dropped back in March 2024. The band has not released a full album since 2022’s Milo Goes to College, but their signature sound is sure to make Punk In The Park a memorable event.

In their newest lineup, Screeching Weasel will be gracing Punk In The Park with their presence. The band will most likely be performing a variety of tracks off of their discography, possibly even tracks that haven’t been touched since before the band’s new formation.

Propagandhi punk-metal fusion sound will no doubt make for an exciting and animated performance; the band has not released new music since 2017’s Victory Lap, but their 2021 reissue of Today’s Empire, Tomorrow’s Ashes reminded fans of the band’s roots. Hopefully, Propagandhi will be playing some classics on June 28.

7Seconds’ 2022 album Walk Together, Rock Together was a historic release for the band; while the band has been relatively quiet since 2014’s Leave A Light On, they have continued to tour as a headlining performer and with collaborators such as Circle Jerks and Negative Approach. Whatever the band has in store for Punk In The Park, fans will assuredly be rocking out in the audience.

The Portland stop of North America’s premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer event will offer craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional and national craft beer, hard seltzer and cider from noon to 3 PM. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options included. VIP and General Admission tickets for this all-ages event are on sale now at Punk In The Park’s website. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival date.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park and the landmark 2023-2024 Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour, among others.

Since expanding beyond Southern California in 2022, Punk In The Park has grown to include events in Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura, with more to come.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat