Dropkick Murphys Share Raw New Single & Video “Sirens”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Addressing the growing divide in America, frontman Ken Casey warns of the billionaires profiting from the division: “For nearly a decade, the division between red and blue, right and left, has grown deeper, darker and uglier, dividing families and ending friendships. Nobody enjoys this more than the billionaires, who are making record profits off the blood, sweat and tears of the working class. They love it when we fight amongst ourselves, because their biggest fear is us joining together to come after them…THE REAL ENEMY.”

Fueled by an infectious, hard-hitting guitar riff and Casey‘s raw, intense, and commanding vocals, “Sirens” is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class. “Sirens” was produced by longtime collaborator Ted Hutt and was mixed by Ted Hutt and Ryan Mall.

In addition, the band’s video for “Sirens” pays homage to the video for Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,”which is fitting, as both songs feature similar themes of social tension and conflict between the power and the people. The “Sirens” video was directed by Travis Schneider and features various Massachusetts locals representing different sectors of the working class.

In other news, Dropkick Murphys recently wrapped their acoustic journey with Woody Guthrie to get back to raucous, electric performances and capped that chapter off with their documentary,This Machine Rising, a movie about working class music. The film chronicles Dropkick Murphys’ journey with the lyrics of Woody Guthrie, including the writing, recording and touring surrounding Dropkick Murphys’ two acoustic albums This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising.

Photo Credit: Colin King