PVRIS and Courtney LaPlante of Spirit Box Collaborate on a Re-Recording of “My House”

PVRIS has released a re-recorded version of their iconic track “My House,” featuring Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox. The re-imagined song brings new life to the original with the powerhouse vocals of Lyndsey Gunnulfsen (Lynn Gunn) and LaPlante, who adds a dynamic layer to the track.

Gunnulfsen shared her excitement about the collaboration, explaining that she didn’t initially realize that Spiritbox’s rise was influenced by PVRIS’ White Noise album, which was released 10 years ago. “After learning that and seeing the incredible world Courtney has created with Spiritbox, it feels full circle now,” Gunnulfsen said. “It was only right to have her be a part of this re-release.”

The White Noise album, which was praised for its blend of emotional resonance and genre-defying sound, arrived at a time when women in the rock and alternative scenes were still striving for equal recognition. Gunnulfsen highlighted the significance of having LaPlante join her in re-recording the track, noting that both have faced similar battles in a male-dominated industry.

Fans can now stream “My House ft. Courtney LaPlante” on all platforms.

Additionally, PVRIS will embark on their White Noise 10-Year Anniversary Tour, starting in March 2025. The U.S. leg will kick off in Atlanta and wrap up in Los Angeles, followed by a European leg in June and July. PVRIS will perform White Noise in full, including the re-recorded “My House,” at these anniversary shows.

White Noise 10-Year Anniversary Tour Dates:

Leg I (U.S.):

March 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

March 15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

March 27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Leg II (Europe):

June 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

July 1 – Berlin, Germany – Hole 44

July 2 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

July 5 – Cologne, Germany – Kantine

July 6 – Paris, France – Maroquinerie

July 8 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

July 9 – London, UK – KOKO

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin