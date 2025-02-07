Spiritbox Unveil Haunting New Single “No Loss, No Love”

Home News Catalina Martello February 7th, 2025 - 10:58 AM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

According to Blabbermouth.net, modern metal band, Spiritbox, has released an exciting new single, “No, Loss, No Love.” The song follows a unique journey that blends heavy prog-metal and captivating electronic beats. Courtney LaPlante is at her best, her voice shifting from deep growls to calm tones.

Produced by Dan Braunstein and Spiritbox’s, Mike Stringer, the track moves in unexpected directions, growing from dark suspense to a storm of noise. “No Loss, No Love” feels like a sister song to “Yellow Jacket” from the band’s popular “Eternal Blue” album.

The music video, directed by Max Moore and Mike Stringer, is striking and bold. Filmed in Los Angeles, it matches the song’s fast pace, showing the band playing on a platform surrounded by crashing waves, while LaPlante, wearing pearls and dramatic, futuristic style, stands with an almost supernatural presence. The mix of natural chaos and careful design reflects the sound of “No Loss, No Love.”

New album, Tsunami Sea, is coming soon and will feature, “No Loss, No Love.” Before the album drops, the band starts their sold-out European tour on February 13 in London, with over 10,000 tickets sold in this location. They’ll travel across Europe before starting the “Tsunami Sea” North American tour on April 3 in Dallas, Texas. The 24-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature LOATHE, DYING WISH, and GEL, performing in cities all over the U.S. and Canada.

Tsunami Sea track listing:

01. Fata Morgana

02. Black Rainbow

03. Perfect Soul

04. Keep Sweet

05. Soft Spine

06. Tsunami Sea

07. A Haven With Two Faces

08. No Loss, No Love

09. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End