PVRIS Announce Spring 2025 10th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 2:57 PM

Today, PVRIS have announced a 10-year Anniversary tour of the pivotal debut album, White Noise. The tour, which takes in dates across the United States in the Spring, and UK/Europe in the Summer, will see the album being played from start to finish. The artist will be visiting the cities Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

White Noise was applauded on a global scale and saw PVRIS be one of the breakout acts of the time. MTV hailed them as “our fave band,” DIY said “There’s hype, and then there is PVRIS” and The Huffington Post “a perfect pop-rock confection with edge.” The artist focuses on artistry, emotional resonance, and storytelling in her music. Rather than be tied down to a specific genre, PVRIS has always explored a diverse and eclectic mix of sounds that resulted in a genre all their own.

The music has a controversial, innovative and risk-taking approach that has led the artist being lauded as a modern pop/rock icon by performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, featuring on magazine covers like Rock Sound, Alternative Press, Gay Times, and Kerrang!, winning the Rock Sound Icon award, Artist of the Year and Alt Press Breakthrough Band of the Year award.

PVRIS Tour Dates

3/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

3/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

3/27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

6/29 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

7/1 – Berlin, Germany – Hole 44

7/2 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

7/5 – Cologne, Germany – Kantine

7/6 – Paris, France – Maroquinerie

7/8 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

7/9 – London, UK – KOKO

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin