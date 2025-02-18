Melvins 1983 Announce New Album Thunderball For April 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Victory Of The Pyramids”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

Today, Melvins has announced Thunderball, which is a raw and unfiltered incarnation of the legendary band featuring Buzz Osborne and original Melvins drummer Mike Dillard returning with their first full-length album in four years, which will be out on April 18, through Ipecac Recording. “Thunderball is the third Melvins 1983 record we’ve made together, and I wanted it to be bombastic and I think we achieved that,” says Osborne. “I also wanted to do something with electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres for a long time. Both of them are exceptional talents. Their out-of-the-box use of electronics pushed Thunderball beyond my expectations.”

A preview of the five-song, and 34-minute album is out now, with today’s release of “Victory of the Pyramids.” Driven by Dillard’s unrelenting cadence, the song opens with an almost deceptively poppy feel before spiraling into the crushing and sludgy depths that have long defined the Melvins’ sound. As Dillard said, it is “a lovely blend of beautiful noise and gut-busting grooves.” The album was recorded by Toshi Kasai at Sound of Sirens Studios.

Thunderball Track List

1. King of Rome

2. Vomit of Clarity

3. Short Hair With A Wig

4. Victory of the Pyramids

5. Venus Blood

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat