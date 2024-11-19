Napalm Death and Melvins Announce Spring and Summer 2025 The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today, the band Napalm Death and The Melvins have announced a 2025 tour across the United States. This tour is described as the “next chapter” of the Savage Imperial Death March tour and was appropriately titled The Savage Imperial Death March Part II that they have been on this past year. It’s been a great year for both bands, so finishing it off with this tour announcement makes a lot of sense! Napalm Death was also on the lineup for Headbangers Boat 2024, earlier this year. Also, Melvins’ Dale Crover released a solo album and embarked on a tour. Napalm Death and The Melvins will be coheadlining this upcoming US tour.

The first tour Napalm Death and The Melvins did together was a six-week span in 2016. It was an interesting mix of The Melvins’ punk metal sound and Napalm Death’s signature grindcore. It was a monumental experience for fans with a unique mix of sound, that they decided they had to replicate in this tour. The Savage Imperial Death March Part II will run for nine weeks. They will begin in San Diego, CA at Music Box on April 4th and wrap up on June 7th in Berkeley, California, at Cornerstone Berkeley.

A special part of this tour is that Dale Crover will be returning to play with the band, after he experienced a medical issue that stopped him from being able to tour in 2023. The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne spoke on the tour by saying, “Napalm Death! Melvins! What a dream! Not only are we looking forward to being on the road with our friends in Napalm Death, but we’re excited to have both Dale and Coady both on drums once again,”

Support for the tour will come from multiple bands. Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial will perform on each date of this tour. Weedeater on shows from April 4th until May 5th. Titans To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn will support this tour from May 7th until May 20th. The shows from May 22nd through June 7th will be supported by The Hard-Ons with Jerry A.

Tickets for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II go on sale this upcoming Friday, November 22nd, at 10 am local time. There will be an artist presale starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20th at 10 am local time. The presale can be accessed using the code Stonerwitch.

Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour Dates:

4/4/25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

4/5/25 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

4/7/25 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

4/8/25 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

4/10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/12/25 – Las Vegas, NV – (Venue not listed)

4/13/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/14/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

4/15/25 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

4/17/25 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

4/18/25 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/19/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

4/20/25 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

4/21/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

4/23/25 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

4/24/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

4/25/25 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

4/26/25 – Savannah, GA – District Live

4/27/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

4/28/25 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

4/29/25 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

5/1/25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Charlotte

5/2/25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5/3/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

5/4/25 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/5/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/7/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

5/8/25 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/9/25 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

5/10/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s

5/11/25 – Cleveland, OH – (Venue not listed)

5/12/25 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/13/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

5/15/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/16/25 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/17/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/18/25 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

5/19/25 – Chicago, IL – Metro

5/20/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

5/22/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue – Main room

5/23/25 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

5/24/25 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

5/25/25 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

5/27/25 – Denver, CO – Summit

5/29/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

5/31/25 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

6/1/25 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

6/2/25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

6/3/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

6/4/25 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

6/6/25 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

6/7/25 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley