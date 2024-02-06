Melvins Announce New Album Tarantula Heart For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Working The Ditch”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 1:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, The Melvins has announced their new album, Tarantula Heart, will be released on April 19. Tarantula Heart sees King Buzzo and company in collaboration with Ministry‘s drummer Ray Mayorga and We Are the Asteroid’s guitarist and longtime Melvins‘s associate Gary Chester.

Tarantula Heart was recorded, mixed and co-produced by longtime Melvins’s collaborator Toshi Kasai. Mackie Osborne created the artwork as well

In light of the upcoming album, The Melvins has also shared their now song “Working the Ditch.” What is amazing about this song is how the instrumentation creates a solid post metal vibe while the bittersweet vocal performance sizzles the air with bittersweet sound.

Tarantula Heart Tracklist

1. Pain Equals Funny

2. Working the Ditch

3. She’s Got Weird Arms

4. Allergic to Food

5. Smiler