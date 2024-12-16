The Melvins Announce ‘Spring Break’ 2025 California Tour Dates With CNTS & Desslok

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 12:23 PM

The Melvins, who only recently announced a staggering number of U.S. tour dates for 2025, have slated a March Spring Bring Tour across the Golden State, which sees the band playing six shows across California. The Melvins will be touring as a four-piece, with Dale Crover returning after a medical emergency sidelined him in 2023. Joining Crover behind the kit is Big Business’ Coady Willis joining Crover for a rare double-drum extravaganza.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be released in December 20, at 10 a.m. PT, with an artist pre-sale by using the code SPRINGBREAK! starting on December 18, at 10 a.m. PT. CNTS and Desslok open on all dates. For tickets and information, click here.

On another note, The Melvins have previously announced Savage Imperial Death March Part II, which sees the addition of two dates: April 12, at Swan Dive in Las Vegas and May 11, at Globe Iron in Cleveland. Tickets for the full run of Death March dates are are available now. Openers include Weedeater, Titan To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, The Hard-Ons with Jerry A and Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial, who will perform on all dates.

Spring Bring Tour Dates

3/1 – Bakersfield, CA – The Nile Theater

3/2 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

3/3 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

3/4 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

3/5 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew Rock

3/7 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat