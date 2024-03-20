The Melvins Share Wild New Single “Allergic To Food”

Home News Brent Bassig March 20th, 2024 - 10:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, The Melvins, just released their new song titled, “Allergic To Food.” This is the group’s second single in their upcoming album Tarantula Heart. Allergic To Food, which is The Melvins newest song, is about being stricken by a food allergy, and the anxiety that comes with it.

The song itself, has a guitar clash, with a mix of unrelenting percussion in this song. The song is an immediate call to mind hyper type noise of rock of Melt Banana. The band’s lead singer Buzz Osborne described on the album, “Different.” The band also had Dale and Roy come in, along with Steven the band’s (bassist).

The majority of the Tarantual Heart, has dual drum parts. The band also improvised the riffs and as well as the drums. The album was recorded and co-produced by longtime collaborator Toshi Kasai. The album also features We Are The Asteroid with guitarist Gary Chester.

On the upcoming album of The Melvins, some other songs will include: Smiler, Working The Ditch, and Pain Equals Funny. Tarantula Heart album will be released on April 19.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fsd8gDGSSKU?si=08hW0WLb39x_4yu8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tarantula Heart track list:

1. Pain Equals Funny

2. Working the Ditch

3. She’s Got Weird Arms

4. Allergic to Food