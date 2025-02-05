Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson Announce New Album What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow For April 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Hook And Line”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 5th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Grammy award-winning, multi-hyphenate folk artist Rhiannon Giddens has announced that she will be reuniting with her former bandmate Justin Robinson who originally played alongside her in Carolina Chocolate Drops. The pair have teamed up to record a brand new joint album entitled What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow which will be released on April 18 via Nonesuch Records.

In celebration of the news, Giddens and Robinson have shared the lead single and accompanying video for their song “Hook and Line.” The record has been hailed as “a return to their roots” with fans anticipating their signature fiddle and banjo-centered music. The album’s 18 tracks were captured using an unconventional yet deliberate method—it was recorded entirely outdoors, emphasizing the natural world surrounding them inclusive of the chirping of feathered friends and the wind in the trees.

The pair will hit the road in support of the album with the tour kicking off in Durham, North Carolina at Giddens’ own Biscuits and Banjos Festival. The trek will come to an end with an appearance at Montreal Jazz Festival on June 26 in Montreal, Quebec. The full list of non-festival tour dates can be viewed below.

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow Tracklist

1. Rain Crow

2. Brown’s Dream

3. Hook and Line

4. Pumpkin Pie

5. Duck’s Eyeball

6. Ryestraw

7. Little Brown Jug

8. Going to Raleigh

9. Country Waltz

10. Molly Put the Kettle On

11. Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss

12. John Henry

13. Love Somebody

14. Ebenezer

15. Old Joe Clark

16. Old Molly Hare

17. Marching Jaybird

18. Walkin’ in the Parlor

Rhiannon Giddens Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

4/25-27 – Durham, NC – Biscuits & Banjos

4/30 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

5/2 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

5/3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/4 – Birmingham, AL – Jemison Concert Hall @ Alys Stephens Center

5/7 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

5/9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

5/11 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Center Concert Hall

5/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – St. Cecilia

5/15 – Toronto, ON – Royal Conservatory at Koerner Hall

5/16 – Toronto, ON – Royal Conservatory at Koerner Hall

5/17 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre, Southam Hall

6/15 – Napa, CA – The Uptown

6/16 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

6/19 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

6/21 – Berkeley, CA – Zellerbach

6/23 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

6/26 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve @ Montreal Jazz Festival

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna