King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Perform “Intrasport” For The First Time Live

Next year, the innovative and constantly-transforming Australian psychedelic rock stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will embark on their North American orchestral tour, a surprising but natural evolution for a band that has already gained a reputation as a phenomenal live act. King Gizzard is not a jam band, but their shows have gained a cultish reputation for certain jam-based sets. The band has leaned into that, packing huge venues like Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for volatile three-hour rock odysseys. Stereogum reports that this past Sunday (November 3) one of those odysseys included the live debut of a fan-favorite track that is now four years old.

“Intrasport” is a disco-house-influenced track from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 2020 album K.G. A couple of years ago, music and pop culture writer Stuart Berman listed off King Gizzard’s 10 best songs in a Stereogum article, in which he labeled “Intrasport” at #2. Despite a long record of length live shows, the band had never performed “Intrasport” until the night of November 3. King Gizzard played Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA, and they performed an extended six-minute take on “Intrasport.” Watch below:

“Intrasport” is a much more disco-centric song than some of King Gizzard’s other tracks. The presence of the synthesizer is apparent, if not exacerbated by the accompanying instrumentals. The original recording is already a jaunt through a sonic soundscape that only King Gizzard can curate, but the live performance is on another level altogether.

As seen in the video, the band isn’t even able to make it through the first few notes of the song without the audience realizing what song they’re about to play. If the reactions in the crowd are any indication, this performance is a major moment for King Gizzard fans.

Not only is the audience having a fantastic time, the band is clearly having fun with this performance. As the tempo changes around the two-minute mark, the cheering from concertgoers is electric and adds so much more vitality to the track than it had before. The chorus hits, and the entire band starts bouncing around the stage. It’s no wonder they decided to extend the performance and keep the good energy going. Eventually, the band slowly fades their instruments into silence, ending the performance on a serene yet lively note.

Visit King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s website for more information on their upcoming tour.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado