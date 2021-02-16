D’Angelo Announces February 2021 Verzuz Appearance Live from The Apollo in Harlem, New York City

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 1:57 PM

D’Angelo has been an iconic voice in neo-soul for decades; truly embodying the phrase “quality over quantity” with his three record all considered classics. It’s no surprise that the performer will be hosting a Verzuz battle, but true to his unorthodox nature, D’Angelo is switching things up. This upcoming Verzuz battle will truly capture the spirit of the cypher, as D’Angelo takes on a slew of guests at The Apollo in Harlem, New York City on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The last time D’Angelo took the stage at The Apollo he was promoting his 2014 studio album Black Messiah, his most recent record. As of press time D’Angelo’s guests remain unknown, however the event will be broadcast on Verzuz TV’s Instagram live and on Apple Music.

Launching onto the scene in 1995 with the release of Brown Sugar, D’Angelo became an instant success, with the record staying on the Billboard 200 for over a year, thanks to the success of its four singles “Cruisin,” “Lady,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine” and the title-track. He would take a brief hiatus but reemerge with Voodoo in the year 2000, which was showered with even more critical acclaim.

Following Voodoo D’Angelo faced a slew of problems, having grown tired of his status as a sex symbol alongside personal tragedies. Black Messiah became his first new album in over 14 years and returned D’Angelo to his rightful place as one of the most iconic figures in neo-soul. His recent contributions include a 2020 collaboration with Slingbaum and a track for Red Dead Redemption 2.

