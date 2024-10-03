Childish Gambino & Kaytranada Share Collaborative New Music Video For “Witchy”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Today, Kaytranada has released the video for “Witchy” starring himself and Childish Gambino. The video for the fan-favorite song is from Kaytranada‘s 2024 album TIMELESS and is directed by Bethany Vargas, who also conceptualized the album’s acclaimed visualizers. What is neat about the music video is how each scene finds Kaytranada and Gambino reuniting to perform the song inside a supernatural setting.

The video’s release arrives in the midst of Kaytranada‘s celebrated TIMELESS North American Tour, which stops in Philadelphia tonight ahead of a pair of shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium this week. The current tour continues to cement the artist as one of dance music’s most premiere global acts.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna