CeeLo Green Faces Backlash for Horse Incident at Shawty Lo Tribute Event

According to stereogum.com artist CeeLo Green has been receiving backlash for riding a horse into an Atlanta tribute event which celebrated the late Shawty Lo.

In a video Green enters the party on horseback while the horse appeared to be scared of the crowds, noises and flashing party lights.

When the video went viral on the internet, PETA went on Twitter to express their thoughts.

What was he thinking?? It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors & strobe lights can agitate them 🙄 We hope the fall knocked some sense into @CeeLoGreen. https://t.co/De0I7CtJB7 — PETA (@peta) March 23, 2023

“What was he thinking?? It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors & strobe lights can agitate them.”

It wasn’t just PETA who went on social media to express their feelings because people who were attending the event also offered their input on Twitter.

CeeLo Green falls off horse during entrance to Shawty Lo’s birthday party😭 pic.twitter.com/yWYU1hdnAW — Hoodlum (@onhoodlum) March 23, 2023

“CeeLo Green falls off horse during entrance to Shawty Lo’s birthday party.”

CeeLo Green pulled up to the spot for Shawty Lo’s birthday celebration on a horse, and ended up on the floor at some point!! (🎥: @lilbankhead)—(📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/EVxshTDvGs — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 23, 2023

“CeeLo Green pulled up to the spot for Shawty Lo’s birthday celebration on a horse, and ended up on the floor at some point!!”

Despite the negativity Green has gotten, the artist reassured everyone that the horse is okay.

” I went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal. However, Green admits, “It should’ve been short and sweet but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is but know that I’m ok and yes the horse is ok as well.”