Kanye West Claims He Was Not Invited To Grammys Ceremony, Only Given Tickets To Red Carpet

Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 2:37 PM

According to nme.com, Kanye West has claimed that he and his wife Bianca Censori allegedly were only given tickets to the Grammys red carpet and not the actual ceremony. The couple made headlines after the ceremony on February 3, when Censori wore a controversial see-through dress. The incident was claimed to be an alleged stunt that sees the couple recreate the Vultures 1 album cover.

After the Grammys incident, social media began wondering if Censori was alright and if she was under West’s control. In an explosive social media tirade where West would later claim “dominion” over his wife: “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke as feminist shit. She’s with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches?”

The artist adds: “People say the red carpet look was her decision… Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid ass woke pawns.”

Now, West has claimed that the Recording Academy allegedly did not give him any tickets to attend the event and that he had to allegedly fight to get access to the red carpet: “How could the Grammies nominate me then not give me tickets and then people mad when I go off. I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies. They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet. At that point I hadn’t started the rampage,” West wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to Complex.

The “rampage” the artist was referring to is his subsequent post-Grammys tweets, which saw him rescind his apology to the Jewish community for his past anti-Semitic remarks, and go on to declare himself as “a Nazi” and write: “I love Hitler”, as well as praise billionaire and X owner Elon Musk as “the most lit person that [has] ever been on Twitter”, following the latter’s accusations of Nazism at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback