Kanye West Says He Was Misdiagnosed With Bipolar Disorder & Has Autism Instead

Kanye West has made a shocking revelation, claiming that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and instead believes he is on the autism spectrum. The rapper and fashion mogul made the statement in a recent conversation, asserting that past medical assessments of his mental health were incorrect. NME reports that the artist was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2016.

West, 46, has previously spoken about his struggles with mental health, publicly acknowledging his bipolar diagnosis in interviews and even referencing it in his music. However, he now says that diagnosis was a mistake and that he actually has autism, a neurological condition that affects communication and social interaction.

In his latest remarks, West suggested that he was “mentally misdiagnosed” and that his true condition had been misunderstood by doctors. He did not provide details on whether he had undergone any new medical evaluations or received an official autism diagnosis.

The revelation comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding West, who has faced backlash for past statements and actions. His claims are likely to spark discussion among both mental health professionals and the public, given his history of erratic behavior and public outbursts.

Autism, which is typically diagnosed in childhood, varies in its presentation and severity. Some individuals with autism face significant challenges in social interactions and communication, while others function at a high level in creative and professional fields.

West’s latest statements add to the ongoing conversation about mental health awareness and the challenges of misdiagnosis. Whether his new claim is based on medical evidence remains unclear, but his comments are certain to fuel further debate about the complexities of mental health and neurodiversity.

West reveals this new diagnosis just shy of a week after his controversial appearance with wife, Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Award ceremony. Initially it was reported that West and Censori were escorted out of the ceremony on the grounds of being “uninvited.” However, it was later reported that West decided to leave on his own accord.

Photo credit: Brady Hornback.