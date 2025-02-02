Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Reportedly Escorted Out Of Grammy Ceremony Due To Showing Up “Uninvited”

Home News Lauren Rettig February 2nd, 2025 - 5:22 PM

Kanye West and Bianca Censori showed up at the 2025 Grammy Awards, hitting the red carpet and taking several photos together before allegedly being escorted out of the ceremony, Cosmopolitan reported. The pair was initially seen exiting their vehicle and moving towards the red carpet, where Censori dropped her fur coat and revealed an extremely sheer bodycon dress that left little to the imagination.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple was “uninvited” and asked to leave shortly after their arrival, writing in an Instagram post, “ET has learned that the rapper, his wife and an entourage of about five people showed up to the Grammys uninvited. Kanye walked the red carpet with Bianca, who appeared to be naked under her fur coat. ET was told that the couple was then escorted out of the awards show.”

West is no stranger to controversy, with several headlines featuring his name appearing in the last several weeks. Producers of West’s most recent album Vultures alleged they were not paid, West himself called out Adidas for “holding him back” and Jerry Lorenzo for allegedly copying him and West dropped a Sean “Diddy” Combs reference in a new song snippet posted online. To say 2025 is the start of a wild year for West is an understatement; onlookers are waiting patiently to see what West’s response to his security escort out of music’s biggest night will look like.

