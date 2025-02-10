Kanye West’s Twitter Account Deactivated After Hateful Rant

Home News Michelle Grisales February 10th, 2025 - 7:47 PM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

According to Consequence, on Monday morning, Elon Musk the owner of X (formerly Twitter) unfollowed and announced that Kanye West’s account was considered NSFW and that the distribution of his posts would be limited on timelines due to his hateful rants over the weekend. In response, West announced his decision to part ways with the social media platform.

“Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore,” CBC reported Musk wrote in response to a follower who complained that Ye was posting “literal porn on the timeline.”

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” West wrote. He continued, “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

Despite West’s controversial past posts of antisemitism and racism, it was his posts of explicit pornography clips that led to the removal of his account. He assured people that he is not suffering a mental health crisis that some might’ve believed from his posts.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to do an intervention of me,” he stated in a video he posted on Sunday, February 9th. “I’m telling you calmly, I am in a good space. I am really in a positive space. I am cathartic.”

Meanwhile, West’s merchandise sold on Yeezy.com, is currently selling $30 T-shirts marked with swastikas. He directed viewers to the site during a surprise Super Bowl ad spot Sunday that didn’t air nationally but was seen in L.A., according to Variety.