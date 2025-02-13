Kanye West Sued Over Allegations Of Discrimination, Accused Of Texting Jewish Employee “Hail Hitler”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 12:42 PM

According to nme.com, Kanye West has been sued for alleged discrimination by a former Yeezy employee and he is accused of allegedly texting “Hail Hitler” to a Jewish staff member. The woman who filed the lawsuit allegedly worked as a marketing specialist at West’s fashion brand, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She claimed that she was allegedly fired from her role after standing up to the rapper’s alleged anti-Semitic rhetoric in the workplace.

In the suit, the former employee alleged that the artist had allegedly reached out to her and another Jewish staffer in a group chat and allegedly wrote: “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.” Also, she claimed that West allegedly sent her a text message that allegedly read reading: “I Am A NAZI.”

West also allegedly told the woman to “cut the bullshit” and “fuck out of here” in one conversation. She claimed West allegedly called her a “heartless sociopath” too and allegedly told her to “shut the fuck up, bitch.” In a statement, the woman’s lawyer Carney Shegerian allegedly claimed that “Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of anti-Semitism and misogyny against [her.]”

The statement continues with: “His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives. We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue and we will see him in court.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback