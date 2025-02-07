Kanye West Rants on X Using Slurs & Praising Hitler, Diddy and Chris Brown

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 7th, 2025 - 6:03 PM

Kanye West currently known as Ye, has been no stranger to the public for quite some time now. Only a month into the New Year Ye has already been a part of several controversies. First starting with his infamous appearance at the 2025 Grammy’s with his current wife Bianca Censori who showed up with a black fur coat before revealing her fully nude body while wearing a clear dress. Less than a week later, Ye is involved in yet another controversy surrounding his controversial rant on X.

Ye has been known for his extremely controversial posts on X (formerly Twitter) for many years. Even going as far as to bash his former wife at the time Kim Kardashian in 2016. On February 7, 2025, Ye used insulting slurs as well as oddly praising figures such as Adolf Hitler, Sean “Diddy” Combs who is allegedly being charged with heinous acts such as sex trafficking, and Chris Brown. In his posts, West used slurs to insult many ethnic groups and minorities saying:

“IM RACIST STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE.”

He even goes as far as praising Hitler and his Nazi Party. Unfortunately, this incident is not isolated West had posted many similar posts for many years. He has received major backlash as many are saying that West should be held accountable for his actions, especially over such a popular platform that should not be used as a way to spread hateful messages. The incident continues in an ongoing debate about whether or not he will be held responsible for his hateful words.

