Dropkick Murphys Announce Winter 2025 Tour Dates With The Menzingers & Teenage Bottlerocket

Today, the full list of shows has been announced for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour, which kicks off on February 26, in Huntington, New York and wraps up with four Boston, Massachusetts hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17. Dropkick Murphys have chosen The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket as the supporting act for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration in Boston.

The Boston tour dates include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet on Saturday March 15, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The event will benefit the band’s charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund and for this show, each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under the age of 13 for free. Tickets for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour go on sale this October 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time in each market. Visit www.DropkickMurphys.com to purchase tickets.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey says: “2025 is year 29 of Dropkick Murphys and we’re excited as hell to bring our annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour to 14 cities leading into our hometown stand in Boston!! We are honored to have two amazing bands joining us for the entire run, The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket, with a few more friends joining us in Boston; we’re stoked to be playing shows with Hot Water Music, The Kilograms, The Bouncing Souls, Rebuilder and Cody Nilsen on our home turf!”

St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour Dates

2/26 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

2/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

2/28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

3/1 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

3/2 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

3/4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle *

3/5 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

3/6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando *

3/7 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater *

3/8 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound *

3/9 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

3/11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

3/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

3/14-17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

* = w/ The Menzingers and The Kilograms

! = w/ The Menzingers and The Kilograms

^ = w/ The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Rebuilder

# = w/ The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Cody Nilsen

Photo Credit: Colin King