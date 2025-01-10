Punk In The Park Arizona Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Bad Religion, Pennywise, Face To Face & More

Home News Catalina Martello January 10th, 2025 - 8:52 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Punk rock legends gather for Punk In The Park in Arizona. Punk In The Park have announced the impressive 2025 lineup that includes Bad Religion, Pennywise, Face To Face and more punk bands. Punk In The Park will be hosted on Saturday April 12, 2025 in Chandler, Arizona.

Bad Religion, the headliner, formed in 1980 and continues to be a major component in the punk genre with their political lyrics and distinctive sound. In 2019, they released their latest album Age of Unreason which addresses themes like social inequality and environmental collapse. The band remains a staple in punk culture, celebrating their 40+ years of activism through music. Fans are excited to hear them perform live after Bad Religion had to cancel their latest tour due to personal family reasons.

Pennywise, formed in 1988, is known for messages of resilience and defiance in their music. In 2018, the band celebrated the release of their latest album Never Gonna Die and was featured in the Punk In Park 2023 lineup . Fans are excited to see this legendary hardcore punk band return to Punk In The Park.

Face to Face, formed in 1991, became popular for their hooks and profound lyrics. In 2023, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their popular album Don’t Turn Away.

You buy general admission and VIP tickets here. General Admission Tickets Start At: $54.99 + fees and VIP Tickets Start At: $149.99 + fees. VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas and commemorative VIP laminat, dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes, dedicated VIP main stage viewing area, access to VIP lounge with seating, upgraded restroom, dedicated food and VIP bars.

The official lineup is below:

– Bad Religion

– Pennywise

– Face To Face

– Strung Out

– The Casualties

– Adolescents

– Guttermouth

– Manic Hispanic

– Catbite

– Dwarves

– Cigar

– The Last Gang

– Implants

– and more TBA





