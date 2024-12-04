Of Montreal Announces Spring 2025 ‘The Sunlandic Twins’ 20th Anniversary U.S Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot December 4th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

Of Montreal has announced a U.S. tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album The Sunlandic Twins. The tour will kick off in March 2025, with stops in major cities such as Washington, DC, Brooklyn and Boston, according to a press release. This special tour will bring fans the chance to experience the landmark album in full, with a live show that highlights the band’s genre-defying sound and unique style.

Released in April 2005, The Sunlandic Twins marked a significant evolution for Of Montreal. The album moved the band toward a more electronic and dance-oriented sound, a departure from their earlier, more traditional indie rock style. The record quickly became Of Montreal’s most commercially successful album and established frontman Kevin Barnes as a key figure in independent pop music. It spawned hits like “The Party’s Crashing Us” and “Wraith Pinned to the Mist (And Other Games),” which still resonate with fans today.

The anniversary tour promises to bring the album to life with the band’s signature kaleidoscopic visuals and energetic performances. The tour will feature opening act cumgirl8, an experimental art-punk band, and will also see a special performance with The B-52’s during the holiday show in Athens, Georgia.

As Of Montreal continues to push the boundaries of indie and electronic music, the 20th anniversary tour of The Sunlandic Twins offers fans both a chance to revisit an iconic album and experience the band’s dynamic live performance in a new way.

Of Montreal 2025 Tour Dates:

12/14/24 – Athens, Georgia – The Classic Center Arena

12/15/24 – Austin, Texas – Radio/East

3/21/25 – Carrboro, North Carolina – Cat’s Cradle

3/22/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

3/23/25 – Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Steel

3/24/25 – Portsmouth, Virginia – 3S Artspace

3/25/25 – Boston, Massachusetts – Royale

3/26/25 – Norwalk, Connecticut – District Music Hall

3/27/25 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Underground Arts

3/28/25 – Richmond, Virginia – The Broadberry

3/29/25 – Asheville, North Carolina – The Grey Eagle

Photo credit: Owen Ela