Of Montreal Shares New Single & Video “Rude Girl On Rotation”

Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Of Montreal has announced the brand new studio album, Lady On The Cusp, will be released on May 17 through Polyvinyl Record Co. The new collection is not only a rapturous synthesis of most everything Of Montreal has ever done but also Kevin Barnes’s final transmission from Athens, as they are now delighted to be living among the snowy peaks and progressive politics of southern Vermont.

A thought provoking shift from art-rock lead track “Yung Hearts Bleed Free,” the band has unveiled new single “Rude Girl On Rotation,” which is a folk-infused beauty stamped with Of Montreal’s unique sonic sensibility. Arriving alongside an official video, the song expresses a feeling of being neutered by a neo Puritanical culture while dreaming of being absorbed into the lush forests of Vermont and the socio-political possibilities that their new home holds.

While talking about the song, Barnes states: “Rude Girl On Rotation’ was inspired, in part, by my impending move from Athens GA to our new home in Vermont. I used an open tuning on guitar that Nick Drake used a lot on his jammers. The bass line chugs along in a late 60’s West Coast rocker style, influenced by Canned Heat’s “Poor Moon”. I wanted the song to sound loose and under-produced. It took the least amount of time to record, of all the songs on the album. I hope you like it!”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela