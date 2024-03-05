Of Montreal Announces New Album Lady On The Cusp For May 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Yung Hearts Bleed Free”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Gracing countless stages, tv screens, dance floors and stereos as well as making a political impact in their local community and beyond for nearly three decades, of Montreal has announced the brand new studio album, Lady On The Cusp, will be out on May 17 on Polyvinyl Record Co. The new collection is not only a rapturous synthesis of most everything of of Montreal has ever done but also Kevin Barnes’s final transmission from Athens, as they are now a fresh Southern expatriate delighted to be living among the snowy peaks and progressive politics of southern Vermont.

Written and recorded in the months when Barnes and partner, musician Christina Schneider, were prepared to move, Lady On The Cusp combines a keen reckoning with the past with hopeful glimpses of the future, all clad in Barnes’s purposefully scattershot pop kaleidoscopes.

The all 10 tracks sees Barnes finding new paths ahead, which leads to the release of the artist’s latest tune “Yung Hearts Bleed Free,” which is released today alongside an official video. The video is about the doubts and shortcomings of any life lived fully.

Barnes explains that the song was: “Influenced by the Leos Carax film “Boy Meets Girl,” Bootsy’s Rubber Band and my recent purchase of a Yamaha TG33 and a Kawai K1M. I wanted to make a strutting, sexy little vamp of a song that just kind of chugged along and felt relaxed and playful and free.”

Lady On The Cusp Track List

1. Music Hurts the Head

2. 2 Depressed 2 Fuck

3. Rude Girl on Rotation

4. Yung Hearts Bleed Free

5. Soporific Cell

6. I Can Read Smoke

7. PI$$ PI$$

8. Sea Mines That Mr Gone

9. Poetry Surf

10. Genius in the Wind