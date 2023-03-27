Celebrating David Bowie Dates Rescheduled Due to Peter Murphy Recovering From Unexpected Medical Procedure

Home News Cait Stoddard March 27th, 2023 - 12:59 PM

Photo Credit:Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com this years edition of Celebrating David Bowie Tour is postponed and the original performances that are scheduled for April and May has been rescheduled to October and November while singer Peter Murphy is recovering from a unexpected medical procedure.

In the article Murphy‘s social media team went on Instagram to announce the rescheduled dates.

“Celebrating David Bowie has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023. Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned. He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.”

Created by guitarist Scrote, Celebrating David Bowie lineup consists of guitarist Adrian Belew, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle‘s Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.

The revised tour dates kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on October 10 and ends in Cincinnati on November 22. Also the tour will be having Murphy visiting with more cities, including Chicago.

Celebrating David Bowie 2023 T0ur Dates Updated

10/10 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/16 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

10/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

10/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

11/3 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

11/6 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live

11/10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

11/12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

11/17 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

11/20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11/21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre