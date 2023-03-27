Celebrating David Bowie Dates Rescheduled Due to Peter Murphy Recovering From Unexpected Medical Procedure

According to brooklynvegan.com this years edition of Celebrating David Bowie Tour is postponed and the original performances that are scheduled for April and May has been rescheduled to October and November while singer Peter Murphy is recovering from a unexpected medical procedure.
In the article Murphy‘s social media team went on Instagram to announce the rescheduled dates.
View this post on Instagram
“Celebrating David Bowie has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023. Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned. He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.”
Created by guitarist Scrote, Celebrating David Bowie lineup consists of guitarist Adrian Belew, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle‘s Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.
The revised tour dates kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on October 10 and ends in Cincinnati on November 22. Also the tour will be having Murphy visiting with more cities, including Chicago.
Celebrating David Bowie 2023 T0ur Dates Updated
10/10 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/16 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
10/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
10/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse
10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
11/3 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
11/6 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live
11/10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
11/11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
11/12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium
11/17 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre
11/20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
11/21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Photo Credit:Mauricio Alvarado