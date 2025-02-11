Kanye West’s Online Store Shut Down After Shopify Stated It Violated Terms By Selling Swastika Shirt

Home News Charlotte Huot February 11th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Kanye West’s Yeezy website has been removed from the internet after Shopify took action against the sale of T-shirts featuring swastikas. Shopify, which provided the e-commerce infrastructure for Yeezy.com, deactivated the site on Tuesday, stating that the merchandise violated its terms of service.

“A merchant must engage in authentic commerce practices and follow our platform’s rules. This merchant did not, so we removed them,” a Shopify spokesperson told CNN.

The controversy erupted after West aired a local Super Bowl ad promoting the site. The commercial, filmed in a dentist’s office with an iPhone, directed viewers to purchase the controversial shirts. While the ad did not air nationally, it reached select regional markets.

Social media backlash was swift, with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemning the use of the swastika. “The swastika is a symbol of hate that continues to instill fear,” the ADL said in a statement on X.

West’s recent online activity has fueled further outrage. Over the past few days, he has made antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic remarks to his 32 million followers on X. Some of his posts had engagement limitations placed on them, with warnings that they violated X’s hateful conduct policies.

As of Sunday night, West deactivated his X account. “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic,” he wrote.

Shopify’s decision to take down the site follows increased scrutiny of platforms hosting hate speech and extremist content. The move signals a broader push by companies to enforce content moderation policies, even when high-profile figures are involved.

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback