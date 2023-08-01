New Yorker Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Paramore, ‘Weird Al’, Japanese Breakfast and More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 11:18 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to brooklynvegan.com, this years edition of the New Yorker Festival will be taking place on October 6 – 8 at multiple New York City venues. The event will be bringing a mix of conversation, music, film, books, food, theater and art.

This year New Yorker Festival have not announced the whole lineup yet but the event just announced the initial lineup which features performances by Paramore, “Weird Al,” Japanese Breakfast, Ziwe, Amanda Petrusich, Andy Borowitz, Aparna Nancherla and more.

Tickets for all announced events are pre sale for New Yorker subscribers. Premier Passes and individual event tickets go on sale to the general public on August 2, at 10 a.m. E.T. For more information visit: festival.newyorker.com.

According to the festival’s website, people can gain early entry to their choice of events on all three days of the Festival, which allows them to select their their seats before General Admission ticket holders.

People can receive an invitation for themselves and a guest to an exclusive Festival cocktail party hosted by The New Yorker’s editor, David Remnick, which features V.I.P. guests and other New Yorker editors.

Tick holders can receive a V.I.P. gift bag that includes a limited-edition New Yorkertote, a copy of David Remnick’s Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music signed by the author and a set of postcards featuring New Yorker cartoons and greet with New Yorker cartoonists.