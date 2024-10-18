Japanese Breakfast Releases Song with Jack Antonoff for Marvel’s Agatha All Along “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Pop Version)”

Home News Lily Meline October 18th, 2024 - 7:58 PM

From the look of it, it appears that someone at the Disney company was paying attention when indie pop band Japanese Breakfast played at Walt Disney Concert Hall last year, for now, here they are, performing a song on a popular Disney-produced television series. Said show, Agatha All Along showcases a spooky atmosphere befitting the Halloween season, meaning that the often-energetic pop band had to slow things down and mellow out for their cover of the show’s breakout hit, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” written by frequent Disney collaborators Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Disney is clearly banking on the song’s success, for they’ve released multiple different versions of the ballad with several different artists attached. The “Sacred Chant Version” and “Cover Version” are both performed by the show’s main cast, and there’s an instrumental version performed by the score’s composers. The wilder versions, though, would be the ones sung by Matthew Mayfield and Seo Moon Tak, which advertise themselves as the “True Crime Version” and “Lorna Wu Version.”

Then, of course, there’s Japanese Breakfast’s “Pop Version,” which manages to differentiate itself from the others by featuring soulful, intoxicating vocals and a lo-fi electronic beat. This version also boasts a producer credit from Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff. Although the song is still technically Japanese Breakfast’s, Jack Antonoff’s fingerprints are all over the track. They’re both extremely talented artists, so a team-up with them was a match made in heaven. That is, unless heaven is sacrilegious to witches.