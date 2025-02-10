Alice Cooper Announce Spring & Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 3:40 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, shocker rocker Alice Cooper has added more dates for his spring and summer 2025 U.S. leg of his Too Close For Comfort Tour. The upcoming tour sees the artist and his crew performing in Alabama, South Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Nebraska and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the tour, Cooper said: “You can never be too close… right? That’s why we’ve added more dates to the 2025 Too Close For Comfort Tour this spring & summer. Pre-sale tickets /VIP Packages will be available tomorrow with the code SICKTHINGS. Tickets are on sale Friday.”

In other news, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke made his live debut with Cooper on January 31, at Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia. Clarke is filling in for Nita Strauss, who unfortunately had conflicting obligations of her own. Previously, guitarist Orianthi had been planning to fill in for Strauss but due to unforeseen circumstances, Orianthi is unable to do the tour.

Cooper has pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. The artist continues to tour regularly by performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he is best known for.

Too Close For Comfort Tour Dates

5/2 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

5/3 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater

5/5 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center

5/6 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center

5/7 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5/9 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

5/10 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

5/13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

5/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

5/15 – Muncie, IN – Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

5/17 – Erie, PA – Erie Insurance Arena

5/18 – Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock 2025

5/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena

5/22 – Utica, NY – Stanley Performing Arts Center

5/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

5/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort

8/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park *

8/19 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

8/20 – Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Theatre

8/21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

8/23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

8/26 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/27 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

8/30 – Memphis, TN – Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage

* = supporting My Chemical Romance

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer