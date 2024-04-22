Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed April 22nd, 2024 - 4:55 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Alice Cooper has confirmed a Summer 2024 North American tour set to take place before his previously reported co-headlining run with Rob Zombie. The new dates kick off July 30th in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and run through an August 17th show in Tucson, Arizona. A few days later, Cooper will launch his run with Zombie on August 20th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In other Alice-related news, the icon recently launched a new radio show via Superadio dubbed “Alice’s Attic,” which will serve as the successor to his long-running “Nights with Alice Cooper” program. Meanwhile, on the music front, Cooper’s seminal album Billion Dollar Babies received a 50th anniversary deluxe reissue earlier this year.

Alice Cooper’s 2024 Tour Dates:

07/30 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

07/31 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

08/02 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

08/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

08/06 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

08/07 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

08/10 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino and Resort

08/11 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

08/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/15 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Rincon Pavilion

08/16 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheater

08/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino De Sol – AVA Amphitheater

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/22 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

08/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds *

08/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/30 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

09/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

09/06 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

09/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

09/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

* = w/ Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter