Alabama Shakes Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The multi Grammy- winning band, Alabama Shakes, has announced their Summer 2025 North American Tour. This is the band’s first tour in eight years. Along with their announcement of the tour, the band has also promised fans new music. Vocalist Brittany Howard commented on this saying, “Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes. This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.’”

Alabama Shakes will be joined by special guests, Bahamas, Shannon & The Clams, El Michels Affair, The Budos Band, Sam Evian, Lee Fields, Greyhounds, Y La Bamba, Caleb Elliott and Alanna Royale throughout the tour. The band has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all.

Citi will be the official card for the tour. Cardmembers of Citi will have access to presale tickets that begin February 10th at 10am local time and continue to February 13th 10pm local time. These tickets can be bought through the Citi Entertrainment program. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, February 11 at 10am local time. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 14 at 10am local time.

ALABAMA SHAKES – 2025 TOUR

Date City Venue

July 16 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds #

18 Minneapolis, MN Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

19 La Vista, NE The Astro Amphitheater #

20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

22 Bentonville, AR The Momentary •†

25 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater •†

26 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater •†

Aug. 8 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater +

9 Las Vegas NV BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas +

10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +

14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

16 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena +

17 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

20 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater *

22 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

24 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre *

Sept. 4 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre ^

5 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

6 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage o

8 Cleveland, OH Jacob’s Pavillion ^

9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE (Outdoors) ^

11 Louisville, KY Bourbon and Beyond Festival

14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway <

17 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium >

18 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann <

19 Washington, DC The Anthem <

23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

25 Austin, TX Moody Center ‡

26 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ‡

27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ‡

# Lee Fields

Caleb Elliott

† Alanna Royale

+ Shannon & The Clams

* Y La Bamba

^ Sam Evian

o Bahamas

< The Budos Band

> El Michels Affair

‡ Greyhounds





