Shannon & The Clams Release New Single “Wax & String”

Retro-inspired rock band Shannon & The Clams have unveiled their latest single, “Wax & String,” a haunting yet soulful track that continues to showcase the band’s distinctive fusion of surf rock, garage punk, and doo-wop influences. Known for their nostalgic sound and eccentric aesthetic, the Oakland-based group delivers another compelling addition to their growing discography.

Click here to listen to the official audio:

“Wax & String” stands out with its fast paced instrumentals and impassioned lyrics, embodying the band’s signature blend of melancholic storytelling and upbeat rhythms. The track opens with a hypnotic guitar riff, quickly followed by a pulsating bassline and steady drumbeat, creating a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. The song’s lush instrumentation and atmospheric production are complemented by lead vocalist Shannon Shaw’s powerful voice which effortlessly conveys themes of longing and introspection. Stereogum¬†reports that guitarist, Cody Blanchard claimed, “The song is about how people connect deep meaning to inanimate objects.”

This latest release hints at a deeper, more introspective direction for Shannon & The Clams, who have always balanced their retro charm with modern-day relevance. The song’s layered arrangements and rich textures suggest a maturity in their sound, pushing the boundaries of their established style without losing the essence that has garnered them a dedicated following.

Since forming in 2009, Shannon & The Clams have been celebrated for their ability to merge vintage sounds with contemporary storytelling, earning them a reputation as one of the most unique bands in the indie rock scene. Their music, often described as a time capsule of 1960s pop with a punk edge, resonates with fans of both classic and modern genres.

“Wax & String” arrives at a time when nostalgia-driven music is making a resurgence, and Shannon & The Clams remain at the forefront of this trend. The new single is expected to be a highlight in their live performances, further solidifying their place in the retro revival movement. With its blend of eerie charm and heartfelt emotion, “Wax & String” is poised to become a standout track in their catalog.