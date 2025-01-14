Shannon & The Clams Release New Single “Wax & String”

Home News Will Close January 14th, 2025 - 3:24 PM

Retro-inspired rock band Shannon & The Clams have unveiled their latest single, “Wax & String,” a haunting yet soulful track that continues to showcase the band’s distinctive fusion of surf rock, garage punk, and doo-wop influences. Known for their nostalgic sound and eccentric aesthetic, the Oakland-based group delivers another compelling addition to their growing discography.

Click here to listen to the official audio:

“Wax & String” stands out with its fast paced instrumentals and impassioned lyrics, embodying the band’s signature blend of melancholic storytelling and upbeat rhythms. The track opens with a hypnotic guitar riff, quickly followed by a pulsating bassline and steady drumbeat, creating a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. The song’s lush instrumentation and atmospheric production are complemented by lead vocalist Shannon Shaw’s powerful voice which effortlessly conveys themes of longing and introspection. Stereogum reports that guitarist, Cody Blanchard claimed, “The song is about how people connect deep meaning to inanimate objects.”

This latest release hints at a deeper, more introspective direction for Shannon & The Clams, who have always balanced their retro charm with modern-day relevance. The song’s layered arrangements and rich textures suggest a maturity in their sound, pushing the boundaries of their established style without losing the essence that has garnered them a dedicated following.

Since forming in 2009, Shannon & The Clams have been celebrated for their ability to merge vintage sounds with contemporary storytelling, earning them a reputation as one of the most unique bands in the indie rock scene. Their music, often described as a time capsule of 1960s pop with a punk edge, resonates with fans of both classic and modern genres.

“Wax & String” arrives at a time when nostalgia-driven music is making a resurgence, and Shannon & The Clams remain at the forefront of this trend. The new single is expected to be a highlight in their live performances, further solidifying their place in the retro revival movement. With its blend of eerie charm and heartfelt emotion, “Wax & String” is poised to become a standout track in their catalog.