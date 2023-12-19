Bahamas Shares New Music Video For “Sports Car”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

According to relix.com, artist Bahamas has shared the music video for his song “Sports Car,” which was released early this year on the artist’s album Bootcut. The song and video hold a deep melancholy rooted in the loneliness that many discover as they grow up without a guiding presence. The music video is directed by Heather Goodchild and Mina Sewell Mancuso. Each scene showcases Bahamas being alone while reflecting on his past.

According to rollingstone.com, each scene is recollections of nights past and likely wasted unfold while Bahamas sings the lyrics: “Back in the spring of ’81/ You had boy, yeah, you had a son/ What you wanted was a sports car/ What you wanted was a sports car.”

In the following statement the artist shares his thought about his latest ditty: “Twenty years ago, I tried to write a song about growing up without a father. 1 out of 4 kids grow up without a father in the home. The long-term effects on fatherless children are so severe, and there are decades of data now to support this. It’s not an issue that gets much attention these days, but for me, it’s personal.”

The musician adds: “The song tries to address this by singing about my mom. Huh? Confusing right?! Now, imagine how confused you would be when the person who’s supposed to care about you abandons you before you’re even born. Thanks to Mina and Heather for leading the way and making such a tender video to accompany the track.”