The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Alludes To Recent Split With Former Managers

Home News Heather Mundinger June 14th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

According to a report from 98 KUPD, The Black Keys’ drummer Patrick Carney has expressed lingering dissatisfaction with the band’s former manager, Irving Azoff. The “Gold on the Ceiling” duo recently parted ways with Azoff and fellow manager Steve Moir in early June, shortly after quietly canceling and scaling back their upcoming U.S. arena tour to a set of smaller venues. A representative for Azoff described the split as “amicable” to Billboard, but Carney’s social media activity suggests otherwise.

In a candid social media post, Carney stated, “We got f*****,” hinting at underlying issues that led to the split. He promised to share more details to prevent similar experiences for others, urging his followers to “stay tuned.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Carney retweeted a 2018 post from Azoff about artists and non-disparagement clauses. In the original tweet, Azoff had written, “Free legal advice to artists from Irving. It’s not disparagement if it’s true.” Carney’s retweet, laced with sarcasm, thanked Azoff for the “important advice,” highlighting a perceived disconnect between Azoff’s public statements and the reality experienced by the band.

“It’s hard to speak up to the industry at times,” Carney continued in his post. “So great to know you are always looking out for the artist.”

Despite the public airing of grievances and recent tour drama, both Carney and frontman Dan Auerbach are reworking their shows to create an “exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band,” though specific details have yet to be revealed.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford