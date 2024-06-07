The Black Keys Part Ways With Managers After Arena Tour Cancellation

Home News Heather Mundinger June 7th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to Stereogum, the Black Keys have downsized their entire North American arena tour to smaller venues. Ahead of this announcement, the tour was initially canceled with no explanation, and the move has fueled speculation among fans that the change was due to poor ticket sales, with many sharing screenshots of large numbers of unsold tickets at unexpectedly high prices.

Further adding to the intrigue, an article in The New York Times has revealed that the band has parted ways with their A-List managers, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. Azoff, the chairman of Full Stop Management and a significant figure in the music industry, has a history of managing legendary rock acts such as the Eagles, Van Halen, and Steely Dan. He also previously served as CEO of Ticketmaster.

A representative for Azoff told Billboard that the separation was an “amicable parting,” but the Black Keys have not responded to any requests for comments so far.

The Black Keys, consisting of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, have enjoyed considerable commercial success over the years, known for their raw and gritty sound that has captivated a large following. The band has a lengthy list of previous headlining arena shows under their belt.

As the band prepares to embark on a new chapter with rescheduled tour dates in more intimate settings, fans are left to wonder about the future direction of the band. This period of uncertainty presents both a challenge and a unique opportunity for the duo to reconnect with their audience and reaffirm their place in the music world.