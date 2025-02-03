Charli XCX Taps Julia Fox & Alex Consani For Performance Of “Guess” & “Von Dutch” During Grammys Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 4:08 PM

According to nme.com, Charli XCX performed a rave-inspired rendition of “Von Dutch” and “Guess” at the 2025 Grammy Awards by filling the stage with underwear and some familiar faces. To mark her debut at the Grammy Awards show last on February 2, XCX promised to perform the “least Grammy appropriate” songs in a video intro that warned viewers to “expect to be a little bit upset, honestly.”

The singer began by stepping out of a car with an “XCX” number plate clad in a denim two-piece and a fur coat, before being handed an Aperol Spritz and launching into “Von Dutch” in a parking lot.

Charli xcx made it a BRAT Grammys with her performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1C5u16b2f8 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) February 3, 2025

Then, the artist made her way to the stage alongside Alex Consani and Gabbriette Bechtel, who are the models featured in the ‘360’ video. While strutting through a parade of people, XCX was later flanked by friends onstage, including The Dare and Julia Fox.

Throughout the performance of “Guess,” underwear reigned down from the ceiling in a nod to the video for the song, in which 10,000 pairs of underwear were used, including in a scene where collaborator Billie Eilish crashes into a pile of it while driving a bulldozer.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz