Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Shares Tranquil New Single “Rise And Rule (She Was Born In Honolulu)”

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy shared a new single entitled “Rise And Rule (She Was Born In Honolulu)”. This song has a tranquil and calming new vibe and really speaks to the creative nature of Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. The single was released with a new video as well, directed by Sai Selvarajan, and it goes perfectly with the new song.

In a press release, collaborator and director of “Rise and Rule”, Sai Selvarajan, spoke on the creation of the video, “It was an incredible honor to work on the music video to ‘Rise and Rule.’ The song is very raw, honest, defiant and ultimately triumphant. Being that the song was about Will’s mother, I knew I had to honor her memory and her legacy and this beautiful song. Will asked me if I wanted to see these collages that his mother had made and if I thought we could incorporate them into the video. The emotions they triggered in me were so strong. I felt like I could build the music video with these collages and tell the story of the song with them. I tapped my long time collaborator Matthew Wohlrab to do the hand painted animations of Will. Since the collages were made by hand, I wanted every image in this video to be made by hand.”