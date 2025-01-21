Sumac & Moor Mother Announce New Collaborative Album The Film For April 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Scene 1”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 5:59 PM

Sumac and Moor Mother have announced their debut collaborative album, The Film, which will be released on April 25. The album is a singular work between Sumac, who are a band that uses the volume, distortion and guitar-centric approach of metal to make music that has the malleability of jazz and textural exploration of noise.

The Film draws from the group’s more strained, airier moments and improvisational aspects that bring the stark, industrial entrancing rhythms and chaos are amplified with radio-signal static and washy swells. For her part, Moor Mother’s prescient omnipotence that anchors projects like her free jazz band Irreversible Entanglements or even her hardcore punk records like Moor Jewelry’s True Opera is mirrored by her presence here.

Also, the group have shared the album’s first single and opening track, “Scene 1.” The tune serves as a mere fragment of a work meant to be taken as a whole but is nonetheless overwhelming in its musical prowess. Moor Mother‘s singular delivery and dynamics are on full display by gliding and puncturing through Sumac‘s waves of textural distortion.

