Sumac Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Just ahead of the release of their new album, The Healer on June 21, Sumac has announced an August tour, which will be supported by Portrayal of Guilt and Trigger Object. The band‘s North American tour kicks off in Salt Lake City before stopping in Albuquerque, Austin, Oklahoma City, Denver, Silver City and other cities. For tickets and information visit here.

On The Healer, Sumac deepens their multi faceted exploration into the parallel experiences of creation and destruction. Over the course of four tracks in 76 minutes, guitarist/vocalist Aaron Turner, bassist Brian Cook, and drummer Nick Yacyshyn presents a sequence of shifting movements which undergo a constant process of expansion, contraction, corruption and regrowth.

Sumac Tour Dates

8/1 Salt Lake City – Urban Lounge +

8/2 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad +

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar +

8/5 – Silver City, NM – Whiskey Creek Zócalo +

8/7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger +

8/8 – Austin, TX – Parish +

8/9 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves +

8/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St Conservatory +

8/11 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck +

+ w/ Portrayal of Guilt, Trigger Object