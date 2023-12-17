Sumac Announces 10th Anniversary Shows & Teases New Music

Home News Jordan Rizo December 17th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

In addition to teasing new music, Sumac has continued to excite their fans with their announcement of future performances in celebration of their 10th year anniversary. According to BrooklynVegan, the post-metal supergroup’s future performances are expected to take place at Boston’s Arts at the Armory on February 16 and Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus on February 17 & 18. What’s more exciting for fans is that the performances are set to feature other artists and expand the immense talent and diverse music touches across stage. Specifically, Sumac is performing with Scarcity, Forbes Graham, Ava Mendoza and Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean.

In a recent post, Sumac announces their upcoming shows to celebrate their 10th year anniversary while simultaneously mentioning the other artists that will be performing and urging fans to get familiar with their music if they have not already. Even more, Sumac explains their excitement to celebrate the 10th year existence of the group and detail how fans can expect them to perform a range of different songs from oldest to newest. Of course, the supergroup ends the message by thanking their fans for their constant support and inviting them to join them in their celebration.

According to BrooklynVegan, the upcoming shows are seeming very legit with tickets for the Brooklyn show available for purchase now. Even more, the ticket information for the Boston show appears to be on TBA, which continues to excite fans. The upcoming event that features multiple artists celebrates not only Sumac’s 10th year anniversary, but also the success and triumph of the art of music.