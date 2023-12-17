Sumac Announces 10th Anniversary Shows & Teases New Music

In addition to teasing new music, Sumac has continued to excite their fans with their announcement of future performances in celebration of their 10th year anniversary. According to BrooklynVegan, the post-metal supergroup’s future performances are expected to take place at Boston’s Arts at the Armory on February 16 and Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus on February 17 & 18. What’s more exciting for fans is that the performances are set to feature other artists and expand the immense talent and diverse music touches across stage. Specifically, Sumac is performing with Scarcity, Forbes Graham, Ava Mendoza and Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean.
According to BrooklynVegan, the upcoming shows are seeming very legit with tickets for the Brooklyn show available for purchase now. Even more, the ticket information for the Boston show appears to be on TBA, which continues to excite fans. The upcoming event that features multiple artists celebrates not only Sumac’s 10th year anniversary, but also the success and triumph of the art of music.
“Boston… New York… – we are pleased to announce that will be visiting you very soon – for one and two shows respectively. 2024 will mark 10 years of existence for us and we’re constructing set lists which will cover the breadth of terrain we’ve traversed so far – from our oldest songs to some of our latest (and yet to be released) material. We’re happy to be returning to St. Vitus where we’ve had a number of very memorable/ecstatic shows, and we’ll be performing different sets for each of the nights we’re there. Also happy to be playing Arts at the Armory in Boston for the first time. We’ll be joined on these dates by artists whose music we’ve enjoyed from afar, and who we’re very much looking forward to seeing/hearing for the first time in person: Scarcity, Forbes Graham, Ava Mendoza and Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean. If you’ve not yet experienced their work we highly recommend checking it out. Please join us, we’d love to see you. Thank you.”