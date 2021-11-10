Moor Mother Shares Unique New Track “Afro Pick Eve” Featuring Beans

Home News Roy Lott November 10th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

Moor Mother has released her track“Afro Pick Eve,” featuring production by Olof Melander and a rap verse from Beans. It is her latest contribution to Adult Swim’s Singles Series. Check out the catchy rap song below.

The new song comes after the release of their recently released LP Black Encyclopedia of the Air. Also known as Camae Ayewa, she released two albums under the moniker Irreversible Elements called Open Gates earlier this year and Who Sent You? released last year. She has also collaborated with many electronic artists including The Bug on their song “Vexed” in August, Armand Hammer’s “Ramses II,” Eartheater’s “MMXXX,” Screaming Females’ “End of My Bloodline (Remix)” and on Jerusalem in My Heart’s latest album Qalaq, released in October.

Since starting in 2012, Ayewa has released a total of nine albums between both names. As Moor Mother, she released debut album, Fetish Bones, in 2016 The album was released alongside a 122-page book of poetry and was noted on year-end lists by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and The Wire.

Irreversible Entanglements consists of five musicians for which she met at an activist event. THey have two albums that have been released so far.