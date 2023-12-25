Moor Mother Shares New Single “One For Archie”

Home News Ryan Freund December 25th, 2023 - 6:25 PM

Animal Collective released their album Isn’t It Now? earlier this year. Now after the release has settled with listeners for a while, Philly musician Moor Mother has just released a psychedelic remix of the LP. The release is all collaged into an immersive four-minute experience according to Stereogum. This is interesting considering the original release contained the 22-minute-long song titled “Defeat”.

Along with the release of the remix LP she divulged to her listeners a new track called “One For Archie” which features jazz virtuosos Nicole Mitchell and Nduduzo Makhathini. The soul-inspired track can be described as a statement track and features moving lyrics such as “Prayer a song for Africa, Prayer a song for Malcom” and “Our future ballad is for our children, let them rest”. You can hear that and more below!