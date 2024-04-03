NxWorries Featuring Anderson Paak & Knxwledge Announce New Album Why Lawd For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “86Sentra”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 3rd, 2024 - 8:05 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Anderson Paak and Knxwledge have teamed up once again as NxWorries, and announced the release of their second album, Why Lawd?

The announcement is accompanied by a new single titled “86Sentra,” which is already getting fans excited to hear what else they have in store for this new album.

The duo recently released a visualizer for this new track that was created by Rhymezlikedimez. The video shows cartoon versions of Paak and Knxwledge cruising through a technicolor Los Angeles.

According to Pitchfork, Why Lawd? will be out on June 7th, nearly seven years after the pair released their debut album Yes Lawd!

This isn’t the first reunion, however, since the duo collaborated with H.E.R. to create “Where I Go” back in 2022. Last year, they released a single with just the two of them, titled “Daydreaming,” and went on tour together.

Paak and Knxwledge have confirmed that both of these tracks will be featured on Why Lawd? (via Pitchfork)

Looks like fans of NxWorries have a lot to look forward to this summer!